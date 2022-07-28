Authorities in Egg Harbor Township say a man from Hammonton has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet a 15-year-old boy at a hotel for a sexual encounter.

However, according to police, the man was actually talking to a private group that tracks-down child predators.

Police say the incident happened this past Sunday evening when a, "report was made by two civilian complainants who operate a YouTube channel. The duo, pose as juveniles on the internet for the purpose of catching Child Predators."

During this instance the duo posed as a 15-year-old boy and made plans to meet up with an adult male at a local hotel for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity. Once the male arrived at the hotel the duo recorded the interaction and confronted the male who ultimately fled in a vehicle.

The suspect was identified as 53-year-old Raymond Effinger, Jr., of Hammonton, who was arrested this past Wednesday.

Effinger has been charged with luring and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice facility pending court appearances.

If convicted, he faces five to ten years in prison and a $150,000 fine.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

