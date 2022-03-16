Cops in one Ocean County township say no one was seriously injured in an accident last week -- including a tow truck driver who collapsed at the scene and was resuscitated by officers.

According to the Manchester Township Police Department, their officers responded to County Route 571 and Beacon Street last Thursday night for the report of an accident.

There, "the investigation determined that [a] Hyundai Sonota was travelling eastbound on County Route 571 approaching the intersection of Beacon Street when [a] Nissan Altima which had been travelling westbound, attempted to make a left turn in front of the Hyundai onto Beacon Street. As a result, the front end of the Hyundai Sonata struck the front end of the Nissan Altima."

The driver of the Hyundai, 25-year-old Stephanie Bellotti of Manchester was not injured. The driver of the Nissan, 54-year-old Caren McAleese, also of Manchester, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

And that's where the second part of this story begins.

Police say Freedom Towing was contacted and responded to the scene.

"While in the process of removing the vehicles and cleaning debris from the roadway, Manchester officers observed Freedom tow truck driver, John Macchia, age 61 of Bayville collapse in the roadway."

Several officers quickly determined Macchia was unconscious, not breathing, and had no pulse. They immediately started life-saving measures and he was taken to a hospital.

Police say Maccia is expected to make a full recovery.

