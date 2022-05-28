Cops: NJ Man Arrested in Alabama With 74 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

That's a lot of marijuana.

Officials with the Trussville, AL, Police Department say they arrested a man from Monmouth County, NJ, who had just over 74 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to WBMA-TV, cops stopped Izura Lonon-Rosa of Asbury Park around 1 AM Friday for a traffic violation.

During the stop the odor of marijuana was detected and the driver admitted to recently smoking inside the vehicle.

A search of his vehicle allegedly yielded 74.1 pounds of marijuana.

Lonon-Rosa was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to an area jail.

Trussville is located just northeast of Birmingham.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

