Cops: Pleasantville Man Murdered His Girlfriend

A Pleasantville woman is dead, and authorities say her live-in boyfriend is responsible.

The Atlantic County Prosecutors Office says the incident happened early Monday morning.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Local woman dead

The Prosecutor's Office says Pleasantville Police responded to a 911 call at 132 Edgewater Avenue just before 2am Monday.

When police arrived, they found 25 year-old Leslianet Quintana-Bentancourt unresponsive. She was taken to Atlantic City Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation revealed she died from multiple blunt force injuries.

As a result of that investigation, Boris Lainez-Rosales was arrested and charged with murder and with tampering with physical evidence.

The 26 year-old Rosales was lodged in the Atlantic County Jail.

No further information on the incident has been made public.

Get our free mobile app

Looking for more information

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact them at t 609-909-7666. Anonymous tips can also be made at ACPO.TIPS.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

Sad look inside Wonderland Pier in Ocean City, NJ, the day after it closed Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman