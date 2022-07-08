Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old.

The Vineland Police Department says Michelle Munoz was last seen on July 7th wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers, and brown glasses.

Munoz is described as a Hispanic female, 4' 9" tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

If you see Michelle, you are asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212 or 9-1-1.

