Cops Searching for Missing 14-year-old from Vineland, NJ

Cops Searching for Missing 14-year-old from Vineland, NJ

14-year-old Michelle Munoz from Vineland NJ was reported missing on July 7 2022 - Photo: Vineland Police Department

Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help finding a missing 14-year-old.

Get our free mobile app

The Vineland Police Department says Michelle Munoz was last seen on July 7th wearing a red tank top, black shorts, red sneakers, and brown glasses.

Munoz is described as a Hispanic female, 4' 9" tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

If you see Michelle, you are asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 696-1212 or 9-1-1.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey

Filed Under: Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Vineland, Vineland NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top