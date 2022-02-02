Cops are always eager to solve a crime, regardless of the amount of time that has passed since it happened. Case in point, one township in Gloucester County has announced that three people have been arrested for armed robberies that happened in 2020 and 2021.

Officials in Monroe Township say on December 31, 2020, a person entered the Sun Petro gas station on the Black Horse Pike and brandished a gun. After grabbing cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Three months later, on March 23rd, two people, both armed, entered the U.S. Gas Station on the Black Horse Pike. The employee was injured when he was hit in the face; the suspects stole cash and merchandise and fled on foot.

Detectives believed that a common person was involved in both robberies and another person, later identified as 28-year-old Shaihe S. Sharpe of Philadelphia, was driving a getaway vehicle in the U.S. Gas robbery.

Last May, Sharpe was spotted in Philadelphia, along with a juvenile who was involved in the U.S. Gas robbery. After a search warrant was executed, police say a weapon and other evidence from the robbery were recovered.

As their investigation continued, police determined that the person who robbed Sun Petro was involved in the U.S. Gas robbery. That person was another juvenile from Philadelphia.

In total, three people were arrested for both armed robberies.

Sharpe, and the two unidentified juveniles, have each been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and weapon-related charges.

Sharpe is being held in the Salem County Jail. The juveniles are awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

