Cops in Wildwood Crest say an 18-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly threatening family members late Monday night.

The scene unfolded just after 11:45 PM in the 100 east block of Orchid Avenue, according to the Wildwood Crest Police Department, when officers were called to a home for a report of a disturbance.

There, an officer entered the home and found Kevin Castro-Gonzalez in a hallway allegedly holding a knife.

As other officers entered the home, Castro-Gonzalez dropped the knife but engaged in a brief struggle with officers before being taken into custody. Upon further investigation, it was learned that Castro-Gonzalez had made threats towards family members in the residence prior to the officers’ arrival.

Castro-Gonzalez has been charged with two counts of terroristic threats, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, endangering the welfare of children, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and unlawful possession of weapon.

Castro-Gonzalez was being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility to await a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

