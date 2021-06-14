Are those wedding bells we hear? Several country artists have certainly been hearing them this year — they've asked "Will you marry me?" or said "Yes!" or "I do!" since the start of 2021.

Runaway June member Jennifer Wayne and her fiancé Austin Moody tied the knot quickly in 2021 — and quickly, in fact, after getting engaged just before the calendar flipped. Jimmie Allen, meanwhile, pulled off a Pennsylvania wedding just before Memorial Day.

Brooke Eden is among the artists who've gotten engaged in 2021; in a unique twist, she and her girlfriend, Hilary Hoover, each proposed on separate occasions (but, of course, got the same answer). Dillon Carmichael, too, got down on one knee and asked his girlfriend, Shayla Whitson, to marry him this year.

Who else is reveling in love in 2021? Keep reading for the rundown: