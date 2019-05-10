All About Mom: How Country Stars Celebrate Mother’s Day

Whether you've got one, are one, know one or all three, everybody's got a mama in their lives, and country stars are no exception. Many of the genre's biggest names will be honoring these special women on Mother's Day 2020, which takes place on Sunday (May 9).

Some country artists mark the occasion by reminiscing about fond memories of growing up with their mothers, while others who are mamas themselves will enjoy being the center of attention on the special day. Still other stars reflect on the lessons they learned or what they inherited from their moms.

Flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about how country's hottest stars celebrate Mother's Day: