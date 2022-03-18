Country BBQ and Dance Coming to Somers Point April 2

Line dancing and great BBQ await you at an upcoming event at the Somers Point VFW.

The event is being put on by the Parkinson Life Center - they're trying to raise money to support the Parkinson's Disease classes that they hold.

April is Parkinson Awareness Month. According to Parkinson.org, "Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disorder that affects predominately dopamine-producing (“dopaminergic”) neurons in a specific area of the brain called substantia nigra." Symptoms include tremors, especially in the hands. There is no cure, only treatment."While Parkinson’s itself is not fatal, disease complications can be serious."

Sherri Carman from Body In Balance Rehabilitation Center & Parkinson Life Center of SJ says this is the first fundraiser the local group has had in quite a while due to COVID. "The money raised goes to our non-profit which uses the money for reduced cost classes for Parkinson's Disease (we only charge $5 for most classes, a few are $10), to pay for the instructors, for supplies needed for the classes, for educational material for the Parkinson community, for our support group, educational seminars, etc."



The event, April 2 from 5-9 pm will include a BBQ buffet, line dancing with an instructor, and a Chinese Auction. There will be a cash bar. Tickets for the event are $35.

To purchase tickets, call 609-365-8499. The ticket deadline is March 25th.

The Somers Point VFW is located on Bethel Road in Somers Point.

The Parkinson Life Center is a non-profit service.

SOURCE: Parkinson.org

