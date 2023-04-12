If you ever dreamed of becoming a Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader, now is your chance! But act fast because time is running out if you want to audition.

Eagles are in the process of virtual auditions for spots on the 2023-2024 squad and the deadline is closing in.

Sunday, April 16th will be your final day to submit your virtual audition.

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Hopefuls can complete a virtual audition in 4 easy steps:

Watch and learn this year's short audition dance, which you can find on Philadelphia Eagles site.

Download the audition dance audio.

Film yourself on your phone performing the dance routine and be sure to include a brief introduction about yourself.

Finally, upload your submission and complete the Cheerleader Auditions Release and Waiver of Liability.

The dance looks pretty fun! Don't be shy! If it's been on your bucket list to try out for Eagles Cheerleading, don't miss this opportunity. YOLO! And, YES, men are encouraged to audition, too.

Good luck!

