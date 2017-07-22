Love as a celebrity can be tough. When Kelly Clarkson reportedly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock in June of 2020, the news came as a shock to country fans -- but they were far from the first country couple to split unexpectedly. In fact, just over one week later, Carly Pearce filed for divorce from Michael Ray, her husband of about eight months.

In the summer of 2015 alone, three beloved country couples announced that they were splitting up: On July 20, Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert revealed that their divorce had been finalized; on Aug. 3, Reba McEntire and Narvel Blackstock shared that they'd been separated for a few months; and on Aug. 7, Jake Owen and his wife, Lacey Buchanan, announced their divorce after three years of marriage.

From George Jones and Tammy Wynette to Garth Brooks and his first wife Sandy, flip through the photo gallery below to learn more about some of country music's most out-of-the-blue (and most saddening) splits. Don't start thinking that love is dead, however -- one of these separations has a happy ending for the couple!