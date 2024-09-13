Cumberland County Sheriff: Don’t Meet Our Officer At Grocery Store

If you're asked to meet an officer from a local sheriff's department - and to bring money - don't! It's a scam.

Sheriff's department warns about scam

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department is warning local residents not to fall for a recent scam.

According to a post on Facebook, the Sheriffi's Department says they've received feedback from the public about phone calls being made, reportedly on their officer's behalf.

The callers claim they work for the Sheriff's Department, and they're trying to settle a warrant. They even use actual officers' names and the department's phone number.

They then instruct the target to bring payment and to meet them at a store or other random place. Supposedly the payment is to clear an outstanding warrant.

None of this is true

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department says it's all a scam, and their officers would never call you to discuss legal matters or to demand any kind of payment.

They urge citizens to not reveal any personal information over the phone and, of course, not to meet with these people.

It's not known if anyone actually fell for the scam, and showed up and handed over a payment.

If you have a question about any such calls reported to be from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department, you can always call the department directly at 856 451 4449 and ask for verification. You can also call your local police department.

Thanks to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Department for keeping us all safe!

SOURCE: Facebook - Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.

