Darius Rucker to Join Blake Shelton at Wildwood’s Barefoot Country Fest in `23

Darius Rucker has just been announced as a headliner at next summer's Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood!

The 3rd annual Barefoot Fest, on the Beach in Wildwood, will also feature headliner Blake Shelton.

The dates for the event are June 15 -18. The event will feature dozens of country stars playing between the piers and the ocean and boardwalk in Wildwood. Tickets are now on sale here.

Darius Rucker started out as the lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, but has had tremendous success as a country solo artist. His hits include "Wagon Wheel", "Beer and Sunshine", "Don't Think I Don't Think About It", and "Alright."

More artists announcements for the Barefoot Country Music Fest will be coming soon. Make plans now to join us in June on the Wildwood Beach! Again, for tickets, click here.

