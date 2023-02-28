Whales have been washing up along the Jersey coastline in alarming numbers over the last few weeks. Honestly, it's really starting to freak people out, me included.

In fact, there was another whale that washed up along the border of New Jersey and New York just this week. If you're not totally shocked and confused about how ten whales have washed up along our shores since December, then you haven't been paying attention. Let me clue you in: this is NOT normal.

So many people are claiming the reason for it has to do with tests being done regarding the wind turbine farm that's allegedly getting put in the Long Branch, LBI and Atlantic City waters. Some people believe that sonar testing is what's responsible for all of these deaths. Although NJ Governor Phil Murphy has vehemently denied these claims, plenty of people are still not convinced.

Now, they're going to have even more questions (as do I) since a dolphin has washed up on the sands of Avalon beach in Cape May County. According to Fox29, a woman was walking her dog on the 50th Street beach when she came across the dolphin on the sand. Unfortunately, nobody knows how long the dolphin had been beached before it was found.

Honestly, there's not much to go on right now since all the powers-that-be are vehemently denying that these deaths have anything to do with the surveying being done for the wind turbines. So, what are we to do about this? Obviously, nobody wants these deaths to continue, but until there's an alternative explanation for these occurrences, you're not going to convince many people that these surveys don't have anything to do with it.

Source: Fox29.com

