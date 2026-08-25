For so many people, the South Jersey Shore - from Brigantine to Cape May has been the place they've vacationed for years. Maybe even generations.

Here's a thought: Just move here!

Join the rest of us, and call South Jersey home.

No longer will you be going "down the shore", you'll instead be going to the beach!

Let's go!

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Aneese Aneese

Top 10 Reasons to Move Down the Shore

It's time to make the move! Here are the Top 10 reasons to move here, live here, and enjoy here! (By the way, photos of your new house are below.)

1. Enjoy electric and gas bills three times what you've ever pain before! (This is actually a fairly new thing. It just started happening a couple of years ago. No one can actually provide a straight answer as to why this has happened.)

2. Also enjoy paying higher taxes, higher insurance premiums too!

3. Enjoy hearing people complain all the time about higher electric and gas bills, higher taxes, and higher insurance premiums.

4. We have Wawas. Wawas everywhere. Did you miss one? Never fear, there's another one just ahead.

5. The traffic lights are timed so you can stop at every one.

6. We have four seasons: summer, almost summer, blizzard, and construction.

7. You can now tell people back home that you live at the shore, even though your house is 35 minutes away from the beach.

8. You can now complain about Shoobies - even though you used to be one. (No one will actually tell you this, but once you're a Shoobie, you'll always be a Shoobie. Sorry:))

9. Now that you live at the beach, you'll be able to go anytime you want. That means, you'll go four times, max.

10. #10 is actually a secret. We'll let you know what it is once you're moved in.

See you at the HOA meeting!

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.