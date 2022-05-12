Man Falls To His Death at Ocean Club Condominium In Atlantic City

We have confirmed through multiple Atlantic City fire department sources that a person has either fallen or jumped to their death at the Ocean Club Condominium, in Atlantic City New Jersey.

The deceased allegedly fell or jumped from above the 30th floor of the Ocean Club Condominium, according to our sources.

The exact time of death is unknown at this time. The Atlantic City fire department responded to the scene earlier today.

An Ocean Club Condo owner confirmed the exact floor and the name of the alleged individual who fell or jumped to their death.

The body was covered with an emergency blanket and the scene was described as gruesome.

The incident is under investigation.

We will provide any updates as warranted.

SOURCES : Atlantic City fire department and an ocean club condominium owner.