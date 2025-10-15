Boy, 2, Found Dead in Little Egg Harbor Township
A bit of shocking news out of Southern Ocean County, New Jersey.
Authorities say a 2-year-old boy has been found dead, and police are investigating.
Boy Found Unresponsive in Little Egg Harbor Township
The Ocean County Prosecutor, Bradley Billhimer, says police responded to a 911 call just before 9 am Tuesday, and once on the scene they found a two-year-old boy unresponsive. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers were called out to the home on Radio Road, although no exact address has been provided.
No other details have been released. Officials only say the death is under investigation.
Several agencies are participating in the investigation, including the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office.
SOURCE: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office
