It's safe to say that those who volunteer to keep Dennis Township and surrounding areas safe slept a little later Sunday morning after they responded to four calls for service in about ten hours on Saturday.

The first call came in around 1:20 PM for the report of a crash on Route 47. There, "Squad 18 arrived on location to find a two-vehicle crash with a damaged utility pole and wires down. Crews stabilized the vehicles and remained on scene to provide traffic control until utilities arrived."

All was relatively quiet until just before 10 PM. That's when crews were called out to the Woodbine Developmental Center for a report of a commercial kitchen fire. It was determined that there was an electrical issue in the kitchen of one of the buildings at the center.

90 minutes later, crews responded to an accident on Route 347 in Eldora at around 11:25 PM. This crash reportedly involved one vehicle and everyone inside was able to get out on their own.

Then, while returning from that call, they were called out to the 100 block of Cedar Lane West in South Dennis for a chimney fire. "Chief 18 arrived on location and reported a possible fire in the chimney of a 2-story dwelling. Crews checked the building for extension and confirmed that the fire remained in the chimney housing."

No serious injuries were reported by the Dennis Volunteer Fire Company in any of these incidents.

And we say, "job well done," to all of those that spent their Saturday keeping everyone safe.

