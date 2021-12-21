Desserts to Die For: Serendipity 3 Coming to Ocean Casino Resort

Ocean Casino Resort plans to bring the legendary New York City restaurant, Serendipity 3 in spring, 2022.

Serendipity 3, home of the world-famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, has a decades-long reputation for great food and dream-sized desserts.

Ocean says the 8,000-square-foot restaurant and adjacent ice cream parlor will feature a whimsical interior with a modern twist and a nod to Serendipity3’s iconic history.

Warren Richards, Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage for Ocean Casino Resort thinks Serendipity 3 is something to get excited about.

“We are excited to welcome this one-of-a-kind eatery to the Ocean restaurant portfolio. Located just steps from the energy of Ovation Hall, the addition of Serendipity3 will present our guests with the chance to create memories with each bite in a playful environment that is unique to Atlantic City.”

Established in 1954, Serendipity 3 has been a New York City institution for over six decades. The restaurant has been the scene of several films, including the 2001 romantic comedy, Serendipity.

Serendipity 3 has a well-known celebrity following that includes Cher, Jackie O, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, and newly minted partner and investor, Selena Gomez.

“I am thrilled that we will be expanding and opening a Serendipity 3 location in the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City,” said Selena Gomez, Serendipity partner. “Many new guests will be able to visit and discover what we all love so much about the original New York location.”

As only the third location outside of NYC, Serendipity 3 at Ocean will offer brunch, dinner and late-night eats daily.

The menu highlights delectable savory creations that tap into nostalgic cravings like the foot-long hot dogs, over-the-top burgers, pasta, and sandwiches. Unique desserts feature ornate sundaes, pies, cakes, and floats, all served with a touch of whimsy, including imaginative sweets such as the Selena Gomez-inspired Selena Sundae.

