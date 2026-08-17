There is genuinely nothing like a summer vacation spent at the Jersey Shore.

It’s my ultimate happy place, and one of my absolute favorite rituals is dragging a glass of wine and a fully loaded charcuterie board right onto the sand as the sun goes down. It feels like the most relaxing, breathtaking vibe imaginable.

According to some data that just dropped, I’ve apparently been living a total lie, because the beach is NOT where you’ll find the best sunset in New Jersey. Could’ve fooled me!

Why Salem Is Stealing The Crown

A fresh study from Florida Rentals mapped out the best sunset spots across the country using actual satellite and weather data, looking at everything from air clarity to high-altitude clouds.

While I will forever defend the shore, the data points straight to Salem, New Jersey, as the actual winner for the state’s top sky show.

Turns out, a "perfect" sunset needs very specific atmospheric conditions to catch the light, and coastal beach spots often get tripped up by low-hanging fog or totally clear, blank skies.

READ MORE: South Jersey Residents Confirm The Fly Problem Is Out Of Control Right Now

The Beach Still Wins The Vibe Check

So, while Salem might technically take the trophy for science-backed sky colors, I’m not trading in my beach blanket anytime soon.

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At the end of the day, the best sunset isn't just about atmospheric data—it’s about the salty air, the sound of the waves, and a great glass of wine.

The 10 Best Places For Sunset At The Jersey Shore One Thing You Can Always Count On With A Jersey Shore Local Is That We Know The Best Spots To Catch A Sunset During The Summer Gallery Credit: Buehler