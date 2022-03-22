Did You Feel Rattling In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Get our free mobile app

Here we go, again?

There is no mistaking it. I just felt the earth move in the Scullville section of Egg Harbor, once again.

Several reader/listeners have already reported feeling their homes shake and rattle about during the 4:00 p.m., hour on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

One person advised that their family felt 5 such incidents, over 4-5 minutes. They were outside and could feel a significant shake and rattling sensation.

I only felt one such “incident,” (I was inside) … it was pronounced and took place at approximately 4:35 p.m.

I could hear sounds and felt our home shake and vibrate.

Back on February 8, 2022, I wrote the following:

“Fellow Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey residents, did you just feel your home or office shake and rattle?

It was very brief. At approximately 1:30 p.m., today, Tuesday, February 8, 2022.”

Today, I was again on the second floor of our home in the Scullville section of Egg Harbor Township. It only lasted a few seconds, but, it was quite pronounced.

Today was nearly identical to then … although I would rate it slightly milder this time.

Last time, the windows and our home (in general) vibrated in a slightly more pronounced fashion. And, it lasted a little bit longer. This was a quicker burst sensation.

Here is a link to our coverage from February 8, 2022.



Read More: Was There An Earthquake Today In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Was it a plane hitting the sound barrier? We’ve had that happen, too in our region a number of times, too.

We’ll know the cause soon enough.

NOTE: New Jersey did have a 2.4 magnitude earthquake back on June 9, 2021.

As was the case on February 8, 2022, the USGS hasn't reported any local earthquakes.

Like your always do, let us know what you experienced. Last time, we received a nunber comments from many communities … from Galloway Township and beyond that also felt the shake, rattle and roll sensations.