Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond

The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:

Cardiff

Scullville

Bargaintown

The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have confirmed that two people were inside the home, when a fire that is believed to have started in the kitchen required professional firefighter assistance.

The fire began in the 8:00 a.m. hour.

No injuries are reported to have occurred.

Egg Harbor Township fire department sources confirmed that there have been three separate fire calls today.

Egg Harbor Township has a significant number of fires in 2022.

Developing.

SOURCES : Egg Harbor Township fire department.

