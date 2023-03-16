✨ NJ Disney fans can visit a world premiere exhibit close to home

Looking for some Spring Break fun but can’t make it all the way to Disney World?

The Franklin Institute’s Disney100 world premiere exhibit brings “Disney magic” way closer to home — celebrating a full century of the stories and imagination sparked by Walt Disney and his company.

Open since last month, there are rarely seen artworks and artifacts, film clips and of course, the work behind iconic moments in Disney classics new and old.

The exhibit will remain in Philadelphia from Feb. 18 to Aug. 27.

“The Walt Disney Archives is opening its vault of treasures, showcasing more than 250 of its “Crown Jewels,” rarely seen artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia,“ according to a written release.

Those include:

📽 Earliest sketches of Mickey Mouse, animation drawings from Steamboat Willie (1928)

📖 Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993)

🏰 Cinderella Castle model for Magic Kingdom Park

✨ Genie maquette from Aladdin (1992)

💠 Black Panther costume from the 2018 film

The exhibit is organized across 10 themed galleries, from classics like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, through newer chapters of Disney: Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic.

✨ Where It All Began

🎞 Where Do the Stories Come From?

🏰 The Illusion of Life

✨ The Spirit of Adventure and Discovery

🎞 The Magic of Sound and Music

🏰 The World Around Us

✨ Innoventions

🎞 Your Disney World

🏰 The Wonder of Disney

✨ We Are Just Getting Started

Visitors can purchase daytime, timed admission for both Disney100 exhibit and museum access (permanent exhibits and a Fels Planetarium show). That pricing is as follows:

ADULT (ages 12-64) $45

CHILD (age 3-11) $41

SENIOR ADULT (ages 65+) $43

MILITARY ADULT (Active or Retired Personnel w/ Military ID) $43

There’s also evening admission times for just the Disney100 exhibit, a flat $25 per person. And, admission pricing is different for those with a Franklin Institute membership.

The Franklin Institute is open Monday through Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disney100: The Exhibition hours

Daytime: 9:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (last entry ticket 3:30 p.m.)

Evenings: Thursday - Saturday 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (last entry ticket 6:30 p.m.)

Franklin Institute address: 271 North 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

On-site parking garage: 272 North 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Here's some trivia to use while checking out the Disney100 exhibit:

Largest item: Peter Pan's Flight attraction ride vehicle (more than 7 feet long, 7 feet tall)

Smallest item: Han Solo's dice from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) (about 1.5 cubic centimeters, chain excluded)

Heaviest item: Matterhorn Bobsleds attraction ride vehicle (over 1,500 pounds)

Longest Item: Nautilus special effects filming model from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954) (about 12 feet)

Oldest item: Zoetrope from the offices of Walt Disney (circa 1860)

Newest item: Wendy's necklace, Captain Hook's hook from Peter Pan & Wendy (Disney Plus series 2023)

