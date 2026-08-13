This is officially your excuse to start planning your 2027 concert schedule.

Luke Combs just announced the next round of dates for his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, and Philadelphia is on the list.

Combs will take over Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, April 24, 2027 and he’s bringing a seriously fun lineup with him.

Who Is Joining Luke Combs In Philadelphia?

Combs won’t be doing this one solo, obviously. The stadium shows will feature Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah and Wyatt McCubbin as special guests.

Philly is getting a pretty stacked country lineup in one night.

The 2027 dates continue Combs’ massive My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, which sold more than 1.3 million tickets during its 2026 run.

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When Do Luke Combs Philly Tickets Go On Sale?

Here’s the part you’ll want to put in the group chat now: the official fan-club presale starts Wednesday, August 19 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales follow Friday, August 21 at 10 a.m.

In other words, if Luke Combs at the Linc sounds like your kind of Saturday night, you’ve definitely got a little homework to do before tickets disappear. He puts on a GREAT show. You want to make sure you're in the building for this one.