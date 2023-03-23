If you just know you'll be in no mood to cook this weekend, ring up your local Domino's for half-priced pizza!



You can eat on the cheap!

Now through Sunday, March 26th, Domino's offering 50 percent off all pizzas on when you order online.

Domino's Pizza/Facebook Domino's Pizza/Facebook loading...

The deal is primarily to help get college basketball fans through another weekend of NCAA games, according to lifehacker.com, but even if you don't give a lick about the tournament, you can still take advantage of these savings!

Domino's half-off pizzas offer is good on any variety of pie and any size pie at participating locations. If the discount is being offered at your favorite Domino's, you'll see the prompt pop-up online. You can probably call your local Domino's before you complete your order online to make sure.

When you order online, you can apply THIS COUPON for the discount!

Choose hand-tossed, crunchy thin crust, Brooklyn style, handmade pan, or gluten-free crust.

Domino's Pizza/Facebook Domino's Pizza/Facebook loading...

I wasn't hungry for pizza, but I am now! Saving money makes me RAVINOUS! Lol.

