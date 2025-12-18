If there’s one thing New Jersey agrees on, it’s pizza. And Roman’s Pizza House in Absecon is going BIG to say thank you.

We’re talking FREE PIZZA FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR. One lucky winner will score one free pizza every single week for a full year. That’s 52 weeks of cheesy, saucy deliciousness. Dine-in or takeout only, because great pizza deserves to be enjoyed fresh.

What You Can Win

One winner. One free pizza every week. One full year.

If you’re from South Jersey, you already know this is basically the dream. Whether it’s a Friday night ritual, family dinner, or post-beach bite, Roman’s has you covered.

Wood-Fired Pizza Photo by Fabrizio Pullara on Unsplash loading...

How To Enter The Pizza Giveaway

Entering is easy (because pizza should never be complicated, am I right?):

• Follow Roman’s Pizza House Absecon

• Comment 🍕 on the giveaway post

• Share the post with your fellow pizza lovers

That’s it. No long forms. No nonsense.

Pizza Slices Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash loading...

When Is The Winner Chosen?

The winner will be randomly selected on January 1, starting the new year the right way.

South Jersey runs on local businesses, and Roman’s Pizza House has been serving up slices the community loves. Supporting local never tasted so good.

Good luck, pizza lovers!

