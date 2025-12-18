Win Free Pizza For A Year At Roman’s Pizza House Absecon

Canva

If there’s one thing New Jersey agrees on, it’s pizza. And Roman’s Pizza House in Absecon is going BIG to say thank you.

Cat Country 107.3
We’re talking FREE PIZZA FOR AN ENTIRE YEAR. One lucky winner will score one free pizza every single week for a full year. That’s 52 weeks of cheesy, saucy deliciousness. Dine-in or takeout only, because great pizza deserves to be enjoyed fresh.

What You Can Win

One winner. One free pizza every week. One full year.

If you’re from South Jersey, you already know this is basically the dream. Whether it’s a Friday night ritual, family dinner, or post-beach bite, Roman’s has you covered.

Photo by Fabrizio Pullara on Unsplash
How To Enter The Pizza Giveaway

Entering is easy (because pizza should never be complicated, am I right?):

• Follow Roman’s Pizza House Absecon
• Comment 🍕 on the giveaway post
• Share the post with your fellow pizza lovers

That’s it. No long forms. No nonsense.

Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash
When Is The Winner Chosen?

The winner will be randomly selected on January 1, starting the new year the right way.

South Jersey runs on local businesses, and Roman’s Pizza House has been serving up slices the community loves. Supporting local never tasted so good.

Good luck, pizza lovers!

