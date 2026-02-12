Sam's Pizza is gearing up to kick off its 70th season serving up delicious pizza pies on the Wildwood boardwalk this Friday!

Wildwood is excited for pizza. Sam’s Pizza Palace just announced its opening weekend on the Wildwood Boardwalk. Even better? It’s happening just in time for Valentine’s Day.

According to multiple posts on social media, the iconic pizza spot will reopen Friday, February 13th. There’s Friday… and then there’s Friday when Sam’s Pizza is open, ya know what I mean?

Sam’s Pizza Palace Opening Weekend Details

If you’ve been counting down the days, here’s what you need to know about opening weekend hours:

◘ Friday: 10:30am – 8pm

◘ Saturday: 10:30am – 7pm

◘ Sunday: 10:30am – 5pm

◘ Monday: 10:30am – 3pm

That means you don’t have to wait for Memorial Day Weekend or that peak summer heat to grab one of the most legendary slices in the Wildwoods.

Sam's Pizza Wildwood Google Street View loading...

70 Years Of Sam’s Pizza On The Wildwood Boardwalk

This reopening hits a little different. The 2026 season will officially mark Sam’s 70th year serving up its famous pies on the boardwalk. They’re a true Jersey Shore institution, at this point.

For generations, Sam’s Pizza Palace has been part of family vacations, late-night boardwalk strolls, and summer traditions. The smell alone is enough to trigger instant nostalgia.

Best Boardwalk Pizza In South Jersey: Prep's or Sam’s? Sam's Pizza Palace | Canva loading...

Wildwood Foodies Don’t Have To Wait For Summer

The biggest win? You don’t have to wait for warm weather to get your fix. With Valentine’s Day weekend bringing the first slices of the season, locals and die-hard fans alike are already planning their boardwalk trips.

Honestly, pizza just tastes better on the boards. Wildwood is about to bounce back for the 2026 season VERY soon, and so is one of its most iconic staples.

