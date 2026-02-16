Spring at the Shore doesn’t officially start with the weather, it starts with opening dates. For a lot of us in South Jersey, it’s not summer until we see the lights on at Mack's Pizza.

The legendary Wildwood Boardwalk pizza staple just announced it will open for the 2026 season on March 27, and the reaction online was immediate. Within minutes, locals and longtime visitors were tagging friends, planning weekend trips, and of course, debating slices.

Mack’s Pizza Sets The Tone For The 2026 Shore Season

There’s something nostalgic about the opening day at Mack's Pizza. Since 1953, the family-run shop has been part of generations of shore memories. That thin, crispy crust. The signature swirl of sauce. The paper plates stacked high on crowded summer nights.

For many families, Mack’s isn’t just pizza, it’s tradition. It’s the first boardwalk walk of the season. It’s Friday night after a long winter. It’s proof that summer in Wildwood is right around the corner.

An early-season opening in late March also signals confidence in what’s shaping up to be another busy year for the Wildwoods. With tourism driving the local economy, every early weekend matters for Boardwalk businesses.

The Sam’s vs. Mack’s Debate? Still Going Strong

Naturally, the announcement reignited the never-ending comparison with Sam's Pizza Palace, which has already opened and is celebrating its 70th season.

The running joke this year? By the time Mack’s unlocks the doors on March 27, Sam’s will have already sold thousands of pies. As always, the comments are split almost evenly.

But make no mistake, this moment belongs to Mack’s. The countdown to opening day is officially on, and for a lot of us, that’s the real start of summer.

