Drag Show Coming to Hammonton, NJ

Drag shows are no longer legal in the state of Tennessee, but they're perfectly fine in the Blueberry Capital of the World, Hammonton New Jersey!

The Eagle Theater will play host to "It's Not Personal, It's Drag" with three shows scheduled for June 15 - 17.

What a time to be alive!

Promised to be part of the show are "lip syncing legends, dancing divas, themed cocktails and electric performances."

As part of the show, you're invited to jump up on stage and "show your stuff."

"Are you bold enough to serve a LOOK to showcase to her and the stars in a special competition? Join the runway nightly for a chance for a SICKENING prize!

Come prepared and wait for the call up to the runway. The first 10 volunteers will have the chance to STRUT their STUFF. Winners are chosen by our fierce host and walk away with the night’s SWAG.

Don't be afraid to show your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent. Drag is for EVERYONE and we want to see you SHINE!"

Tickets are now on sale and there are plenty of different options. It's a great event to bring friends! The show is 18 and over only.

Get tickets and more information here.

