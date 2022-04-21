A woman is suing a Gloucester Township, New Jersey Dunkin' store after she allegedly fell on the premises.



A lawsuit against the Dunkin' on Chews Landing Road was officially filed in Camden County court on August 15th, Patch.com reports. It stems from an incident back in May 2020 when Danielle Cilurso alleges she suffered a fall inside the store at Marketplace at Chews Landing.

The legal action accuses Dunkin' of failing to "inspect the premises, maintain the premises", according to Patch.com.

Cilurso's injuries have reportedly required prolonged medical attention and have left her unable to perform 'usual and normal activities'.

Court paperwork doesn't say how much money she is seeking in compensation, but does ask for a jury trial, Patch.com reports.

Marketplace at Chews Landing and Paramount Chews Landing (the shopping center and its owner) are also both named as defendants in the lawsuit, as well as 10 unnamed individuals, presumably Dunkin' employees and/or other patrons.

