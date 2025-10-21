If your coffee addiction has a personality, it better be ready. The Philly Coffee Festival is back, and it's bigger than ever. Taking over the 23rd Street Armory on Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, October 26, this two-day celebration of all things caffeinated is a must-sip event for every South Jersey and Philly-area brew lover.

40+ Roasters, Teas, & Treats

This isn’t your average coffee crawl. The fest brings together dozens of specialty roasters, tea wizards, snack vendors, and coffee gear pros under one (very aromatic) roof. Expect bold brews and global tastes from the likes of Calle Del Sabor, Pilgrim Roasters, Rival Bros, Talk N Coffee, One Village Coffee, and Càphê Roasters, just to name a few.

Whether you're into pour-overs, nitro cold brews, or sipping oat milk matchas (I’ll take all of them, thank you) while pretending you’re on a wellness journey, there’s a booth with your name on it.

Specialty coffee grounds Photo by Janko Ferlič on Unsplash loading...

Plan Your Perfect Coffee Day

Choose between Early Admission (9am–10am) for exclusive first-sips, General Admission (10am–1pm), or the Afternoon Session (1:30pm–4:30pm). You can even go all in and grab an all-day pass to taste everything without the FOMO.

In between caffeine hits, enjoy live entertainment, indulge in baked goods, and grab merch from indie brands. Think of it as your favorite local coffee shop, multiplied by 40 and dropped in the middle of the city.

Tickets and the full lineup of roasters and vendors are available now at phillycoffeefestival.com. Whether you're a casual sipper or a full-blown coffee snob, this weekend’s about to be your happy place.

