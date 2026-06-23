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The Top Fast Food Chains With Most Locations in New Jersey

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Quick! What fast food chain has the most locations in New Jersey?

It has to be McDonald's, right?

Nope. Not even close.

There's another chain with more than three times as many locations in New Jersey as McDonald's! Any idea?

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Photo by Marcel Heil on Unsplash
Photo by Marcel Heil on Unsplash

What is the Most Popular Fast Food Chain in New Jersey?

We know the answer is not McDonald's. McDonald's actually is #3 on the list.

The most popular fast food chain in New Jersey is actually Dunkin'! It has, at last check, 858 locations in the Garden State.

Second most popular is Starbucks, with 355 New Jersey locations. McDonald's is third with 250 restaurants.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Rounding out the Top 5 are Domino's Pizza (179) and Subway (165).

Next up, according to ScrapeHero.com, are Burger King (161), Jersey Mike's (146), Wendy's (146), Taco Bell (128), and Stumptown Coffee Roasters (114).

(Raise your hand if you're like me and never ever heard of Stumptown Coffee Roasters.)

If you're wondering about Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, they just missed the Top 10.

Photo by Glenov Brankovic on Unsplash
Photo by Glenov Brankovic on Unsplash

I didn't realize how many Dunkin' locations are in New Jersey. There are actually more Dunkin' locations state-wide than McDonald's, Subway, Burger King, Wendy's, and Taco Bell combined!

What's your favorite New Jersey fast food brand?

SOURCE: ScrapeHero

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, Chick-fil-a, Dunkin, Fast Food, McDonald's, South Jersey Trending, Starbucks, Wendy's
Categories: Cat Country Morning Show, Food, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

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