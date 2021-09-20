Early Bird Tickets On Sale for Barefoot 2022 in Wildwood NJ &#8211; Get Yours Here

Early Bird Tickets On Sale for Barefoot 2022 in Wildwood NJ – Get Yours Here

The good thing about the 2021 Barefoot Country Music Fest being pushed back a few months is that we don't have to wait a full year for the next festival!

(Because of pandemic concerns, this year's festival was pushed back from June to August.)

Tickets go on sale TODAY, beginning at 8am.

The next Barefoot Country Music Fest is planned for Wildwood June 16-19, 2022. Once again there will be a Thursday night kick-off concert, followed by three days and nights of endless Country Music performances.

So far, no acts have been announced - but that is expected very soon!

The first Barefoot Country Music Fest featured headliners Lee Brice, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood and the Zac Brown Band. Other highlight acts included Jon Pardi, JImmy Allen, Lynryd Skynyrd, Mitchell Tenpenny, and many more.

The question is - who will be there in 2022? You can bet A LOT OF GREAT PERFORMERS, right?

So, while you're waiting to see who will be there, you can get your tickets now - and get the lowest prices that will be offered! What's more, if you get tickets now, your 3-day passes are 4-day passes, because all early bird packages include the Wednesday night kick-off concert!

Tickets go on sale TODAY at 8am. Here's the ticket link you'll want to use to get your tickets right away.

For Barefoot 2021, many VIP categories sold out early, so don't wait!

There are payment plans available, and you can get it all buttoned up with parking passes too!

We hope to see you at Barefoot Country Fest in Wildwood in June 2022!

