A huge shoutout is due to the incredible firefighters from across the Wildwoods and surrounding towns who sprang into action Tuesday morning to battle a house fire on Glenwood Ave. in Wildwood.

It was a fast-moving emergency, but thanks to their teamwork and quick response, tragedy was avoided.

According to Wildwood FD's Facebook, the call came in at 10:19 a.m. for a house fire that broke out on the 300 West block of Glenwood. Chief Troiano arrived on the scene to find smoke pouring from a one-story home.

Rapid Response And True Teamwork In Wildwood

Squad Co. 3 (D Platoon) wasted no time launching an aggressive attack on the blaze. At the same time, North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder Co. 2 began search operations to make sure no one was still inside.

Thankfully, the occupant had already escaped and was treated on-site for smoke inhalation by Wildwood Crest EMS.

Within just 15 minutes, the fire was brought under control. No other injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Wildwoods Fire: Multiple Departments Come Together For One Mission

Fire companies from across the area stepped up, including Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande, and more. Wildwood Police handled crowd and traffic control, while Middle Township Ambulance Corps provided rehab for firefighters working in the August heat.

Additional companies like Stone Harbor Fire Department, Anglesea Fire Co., and North Wildwood VFC covered the island during the incident, proving once again that when one town needs help, South Jersey shows up.

Kudos to every firefighter and responder who showed up and did the job. Fast, fearless, and full of heart, for sure. Fantastic work by all.

