Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint

Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road.

You have been warned.

People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the media for disclosing them, seemingly taking away the element of surprise. Police will tell you it's because the purpose of the checkpoints is not to surprise anyone, it's to stop you from drinking and driving in the first place.

So, before you start criticizing this article, just take note of it and don't drink and drive. Tonight or any night.

Egg Harbor Township Police say they will be holding their checkpoint on the Black Horse Pike, near Harbor Square, tonight between 9 pm and 3 am Saturday.

