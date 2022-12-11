Egg Harbor Twp Walmart Evacuated After a Man Pulls a Knife

An Ocean County man pulled a knife and acted in a threatening manner inside the Egg Harbor Township Walmart Saturday, causing the temporary evacuation of the store.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that police said an employee witnessed David Brennan, 32, of Brick Township holding a knife and acting threateningly while standing in the store's electronics department.

When Egg Harbor Township Police confronted the man, he ignored their commands and acted in a manner that police thought could be dangerous.

Police moved to evacuate the store with the help of Walmart workers.

After trying to reason with Brennan for about ten minutes, he began to walk away from them.

Police determined that Brennan was a possible threat to public safety and didn't plan to comply with them and they moved to subdue him by force.

Egg Harbor Township Police arrested Brennan and found a 5-inch folding knife in his right pants pocket.

Egg Harbor Township EMS evaluated Brennan on scene and transported him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City. Later Saturday evening, Brennan was returned to EHT Police custody where he has weapons and other charges pending against him,

Police say the Walmart store was only evacuated for about 15 minutes.

