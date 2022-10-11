Egg Harbor Twp Police Need Help With ID’s of Suspects

Egg Harbor Township Police have put out the word that they could use your help identifying two suspects in an unnamed investigation.

Tuesday morning, police posted on the Egg Harbor Township Police Facebook page asking for help from anyone who recognizes two men seen on a surveillance video leaving a commercial business.

The men are Black, one with short hair, a beard, and a mustache, and the other man with what looks like a scruffy beard and mustache combo and very long hair.

The photo of the men gives a good enough look that anyone who knows them should recognize them.

If you can help Egg Harbor Township Police with identifications or information concerning these men, contact the Egg Harbor Township Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

