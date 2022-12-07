Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People

Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the identities of these three people - Photo: EHT Police Department/Townsquare Media Illustration

Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three.

The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are.

And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's part of an "ongoing investigation."

Along with those three is a vehicle that is involved in this case.

Photo: Egg Harbor Township Police Department/Townsquare Media Illustration
loading...

Anyone that can identify this trio is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.

