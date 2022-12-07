Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Need Your Sleuthy Skills to ID 3 People
Sometimes authorities ask for help identifying one person. Occasionally two. Today, it's three.
Get our free mobile app
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department is turning to the public to assist them in trying to figure out who these three people are.
And as is usually the case, we don't know why other than it's part of an "ongoing investigation."
Along with those three is a vehicle that is involved in this case.
Anyone that can identify this trio is asked to contact the Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau at (609) 926-4051 or email cid@ehtpd.com.
50 Amazing New Jersey Kids Who Are Absolutely Adoptable
Here are 50 awesome New Jersey kids who are absolutely adaptable!
7 New Jersey Towns That Have The Naughtiest Names
After you see these you won't be able to think about them again without giggling.
Here we go...