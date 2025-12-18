The reality show, Fear Factor is coming back to network television and an Atlantic County woman will be appearing on the first episode!

Fear Factor: House of Fear will be on Fox TV with host Johnny Knoxville.

Egg Harbor Township Resident Ready to Face Her Fears

When the new Fear Factor hits Fox TV on January 14th, Egg Harbor Township's Danielle Stephens will be one of the contestants. The show is called Fear Factor: House of Fear.

We don't know much about Stephens, other than she lists her occupation as an aerospace engineer. Fox says Stephens is 41-years-old. Her Instagram is here: @Itsdaniellestephens

Here's what Fox TV says about their show: It's be fourteen strangers living together, pushing their limits where they will "face their fears and endure a twisted game of social strategy."

About Danielle's involvement: "Danielle will be challenged to face her fears in a series of challenges and determine if fear is a factor!"

The show will be on Fox TV at 9PM on Wednesday, January 14th - and available the next day on Hulu. Here's a trailer for the show:

Good Luck, Danielle! We're be cheering for you!

SOURCE: Fox

