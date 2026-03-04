◙ Atlantic City is finally getting a weekly country night at The Yard at Bally’s AC starting Saturday, March 7th! It’s all going down right after the legendary St. Patrick’s Day parade.

It’s happening. “Country Nights at The Yard” is officially kicking off at The Yard at Bally's AC, and I genuinely could not be more hyped.

Country Performer Photo by Raúl Nájera on Unsplash loading...

St. Paddy's Day + Country Music = Elite Combo

If you’ve ever experienced the Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade, you already know it’s undefeated. The energy? Unreal. The day parties are next level. This year, instead of everyone asking “where are we going after?”, we actually have an answer.

We’re going country.

Barefoot Country Music Fest Hawaiian Theme Night BarefootCountryMusicFest.com loading...

Live Music, DJ, Drink Specials, & $15 Blackjack

Country Nights at The Yard will feature live music from Austin City Nights this week and a set from DJ Sepper, so whether you’re in your boots ready to line dance or just vibing with a drink in hand, you’re covered.

There will also be food and drink specials all night long, plus a special $15 blackjack table. Doors open at 8PM and the party rolls until 1AM. Pace yourself. It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

JK JK loading...

Also...It's My Birthday!

Plot twist: this opening night is doubling as my birthday celebration. So yes, I fully expect to see familiar faces on that dance floor

Atlantic City has needed a consistent country night for SO LONG. The fact that it’s launching on parade day is Chef’s kiss.

Country Nights at The Yard kick off this Saturday, March 7th at Bally's Atlantic City. Let’s make it the first of many. Hope to see you there!

