I usually don’t start thinking about Easter candy until the grocery stores roll out those pastel displays sometime in March. But apparently, a lot of people across the country, including here in New Jersey, are already hunting for chocolate way earlier than usual.

A new analysis from Gourmet Gift Baskets looked at Google search data for chocolate-related keywords in every U.S. state from January 2022 through December 2025. The goal was to see how Americans are searching for chocolate around major gift-giving holidays like Easter.

Apparently, Americans are craving chocolate candy now more than ever.

Chocolate Google Searches Are Raising Faster Than Prices

According to the study, searches for traditional chocolate have skyrocketed over the past few years. From 2022 to 2025, chocolate-related searches jumped over 100% nationwide (not including the viral "Dubai chocolate" trend).

In other words, even though chocolate is getting more expensive, people are still looking for it… a lot.

Holiday Months Still Drive Chocolate Demand In NJ

It probably won’t shock anyone that the biggest spikes in chocolate searches happen around the holidays. Between Christmas, Halloween, and summer gift-giving moments, Americans clearly keep chocolate on the brain year-round. It's candy, after all. Are we surprised?

Dark Chocolate Dominates All Throughout The US

This is a fun fact about chocolate I’d probably lose a bet over. Did you know that dark chocolate is America’s favorite by a mile? It makes up almost 50% of chocolate-type searches nationwide, beating out both white chocolate and milk chocolate without even trying.

As a matter of fact, chocolate leads the searches in every single state, including New Jersey. Some states show stronger preferences for certain varieties, though.

So if it feels like people are already stocking up on chocolate ahead of Easter this year, you’re not imagining it. The internet data says Americans are thinking about chocolate earlier and more often than ever.

