If you’ve ever felt the pressure at a car dealership, you’re not imagining it. A new national study says New Jersey has some of the pushiest car dealerships in the country.

New Jersey Ranks 4th For Pushiest Car Dealerships

A new analysis from Lemon Law Experts looked at Google reviews from more than 10,000 dealerships nationwide, searching for keywords that hint at aggressive sales tactics.

New Jersey ranked 4th in the U.S. for pushy dealerships, earning a pushiness score of 85.17.

The most common complaints in reviews? Words like “push,” “pressure,” and “annoy.” Not exactly the vibe you want when you’re making a major purchase like a car.

You wouldn't want a realtor to force a house on your while you're shopping for a new home, right? It's the same idea.

One Car Brand Gets The Most Complaints

The study also found that Nissan dealerships were the pushiest brand overall based on customer reviews nationwide.

To be fair, that doesn’t mean every location is like that, but it does show how common aggressive sales tactics still are in the industry.

There’s Good News for New Jersey Drivers

It’s not all bad. One dealership in NJ actually ranked #2 for least pushy dealership in America.

2 New Jersey cities even cracked the top 20 for least pushy dealerships. That proves there are plenty of places where customers are treated right.

