New Jersey Ranked Number 1 For St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations In 2026
If you need proof that South Jersey doesn’t mess around when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day, here it is.
New data from BetMGM Casino shows New Jersey is officially the most “celebration-intense” state in America heading into St. Patrick’s Day 2026. And honestly? No one who’s ever spent March in Atlantic City is surprised.
New Jersey Ranked Number 1 For St. Patrick's Day Hype
According to the study, New Jersey ranked first overall in “Celebration Intensity.” The ranking measured St. Patrick’s Day-related searches, including costumes, party supplies, green clothing, Irish music and artists, plus alcohol and drinkware.
The data was adjusted for population and Irish ancestry levels using U.S. Census Bureau figures, making the Garden State’s top ranking even more impressive.
Translation? We’re not just celebrating because of heritage. We’re going all in.
Atlantic City Is Built For This Holiday
If there’s one place that embodies that energy, it’s Atlantic City.
Between the casinos, Irish bars, boardwalk parties, live music, and full-weekend events, AC turns St. Patrick’s Day into a marathon, not a one-night thing. The green outfits come out early, the bagpipes echo down the boardwalk, and the drink specials don’t quit.
Momentum Is Strong Heading Into 2026
What makes this even bigger? New Jersey maintained strong momentum compared to 2023 and 2024. Based on the most recent full-year data available, we’re heading into 2026 with more St. Patrick’s Day enthusiasm than anywhere else in the country.
So if you’re planning your St. Patrick’s Day weekend now, just know, the rest of America is trying to keep up with us.
In true Jersey fashion, we’re already three steps ahead.
Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
LOOK: Best Beers From Every State
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood