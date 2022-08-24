EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News

Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below.

NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.

The NBC segment showed teens from the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City taking part in a summer program where kids learn what it takes to grow and harvest a wide range of fruits and vegetables.

Fryer talked with Cookie Till, the owner of Margate's Steve & Cookies about how it makes her feel to see young people come to realize the benefits of growing natural foods.

"It just makes my heart sing. It just means that change is possible", said Till, who founded a non-profit organization called “A Meaningful Purpose” in 2020 that will keep Reed’s Farm thriving.

Till told Shore Local how the farm came to be available.

“Originally the farm was purchased by another nonprofit in the area called ‘Caring.’ Joe Dogherty, the council for that non-profit, presented Till, Varvaro, and Senay with a deal that they would purchase the land in return for subdividing two parcels for special needs adult housing,” explained Till. “Since our missions were aligned, it was the perfect marriage.”

Reed’s Organic Farm at 5075 Spruce Ave, Egg Harbor Township is open for visitors Fridays through Sundays from 9 am - 3 pm. The farm is planning a market and kitchen on-site beginning this fall, according to their website.

Watch the NBC Nightly News segment on Reed's Organic Farm.....

15 Excellent South Jersey Takeout Food Places You Must Try