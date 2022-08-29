The New Jersey State Police has charged eight people with various weapons and drug-related offenses following a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of over $117,000 worth of drugs and multiple weapons in Cumberland County.

Troopers say as they were investigating the distribution of illegal drugs in the county, they obtained information that 48-year-old Jermina Lewis of Bridgeton was allegedly peddling crack cocaine out of homes in Fairfield Township and Bridgeton.

On June 29th, authorities executed search warrants at those homes and on a BMW at the Fairfield Township residence.

As a result of the searches, troopers seized more than 21 pounds of marijuana, more than a pound of crack cocaine, 41 oxycodone pills, 7.7 ounces of methamphetamine, heroin, 7 handguns, 1 ghost gun rifle, 1 sawed off shotgun, a handgun conversion kit, more than 1,300 rounds of ammunition, 8 high-capacity magazines, 3 ballistic vests, drug paraphernalia, and more than $38,000 cash.

Get our free mobile app

The following suspects have been charged:

Jermina Lewis, 48, of Bridgeton

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of CDS

• Possession of paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

• Certain persons not to possess weapons

• Unlawful possession of a ghost gun

• Possession of an assault firearm

• Endangering the welfare of a child

Sanya Lawrence, 30 of Bridgeton

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of CDS

• Possession of paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of a sawed-off shotgun

• Unlawful possession of a ghost gun

• Possession of an assault firearm

• Endangering the welfare of a child

Prince Samuels, 56, of Bridgeton

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of CDS

Dihmere Hadden, 28, of Bridgeton

• Possession of CDS

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

Desmond Samuels, 53, of Bridgeton

• Possession of CDS

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

• Certain persons not to possess weapons

Desmond Donaldson, Jr., 30, of Upper Deerfield

• Possession of CDS

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

Ricardo Martin, 40, of Bridgeton

• Possession of CDS

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of paraphernalia

• Possession of a firearm during a CDS offense

• Certain persons not to possess weapons

• Tampering with evidence

Cleve Murray, 64, of Bridgeton

• Possession of CDS

• Distribution of CDS

• Possession of a high-capacity magazine

• Possession of CDS paraphernalia

Lewis, Martin, Desmond Samuels, Hadden, and Donaldson Jr. were lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing. Lawrence was lodged in Camden County Jail pending a detention hearing. Prince Samuels and Cleve Murray were released pending a future court date.

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said in a statement,

As a result of this investigation, our detectives have undoubtedly made the Cumberland County and surrounding areas safer by preventing these drugs from reaching the communities and removing guns from the streets Our dedication to keeping our residents and visitors of New Jersey safe is always going to be our top priority. Therefore, we remain committed to holding offenders accountable who terrorize our neighborhoods with gun violence and illicit drug activity.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey