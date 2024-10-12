State troopers are asking for your help identifying an alleged porch pirate in Cumberland County.

The New Jersey State Police say that around lunchtime on Wednesday, July 17th, video surveillance captured a suspect taking a package containing an iPhone valued at $1,300 from the front porch of a home on Shoemaker Lane in Fairfield Township.

The package had been delivered only about ten minutes before the theft occurred.

Alleged porch pirate in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva Alleged porch pirate in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva loading...

The suspect is described as follows:

Black male

Black t-shirt

Gray pants

Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact State Troopers in Bridgeton at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.