Electric Bike Rider Gets Trapped Under Car in Galloway

A frightening accident in Galloway Township Saturday evening as an electric bicycle collided with a car, and the operator of the bike became trapped underneath the car.

Thanks to some heroic Good Samaritans, the bike rider was freed and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Accident happened Saturday evening

Galloway Township Police say they were called out to a crash just before 8 pm Saturday on Wrangleboro Road at Collins Road.

Police say an electric bicycle, operated by Dana Kutassy of Galloway collided with a Nissan Versa, driven by Yovana Martinez-Mora of Pleasantville.

Galloway Police say their initial investigation revealed that the car was turning left from Collins onto Wrangleboro. At that time the car struck the electric bike, which had been traveling in the crosswalk. Kutassy became trapped under the car.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Geo Chierchia on Unsplash Photo by Geo Chierchia on Unsplash loading...

Good Samaritans to the rescue

Galloway Police are crediting 2 people who stopped to help, They were able to use jacks to raise the car, and help get Kutassy out from under the car.

Kutassy was then transported to the hospital for treatment. there is no word on Kutassy's condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

SOURCE: Galloway Township Police Department

2025 Atlantic hurricane names The 21 names that will be used during the Atlantic hurricane season. Gallery Credit: Canva