Shoppers in one South Jersey town have one less option now that a big box retailer has closed one of its stores for good.

And, interestingly enough, the store is still inviting people to check out what's new inside.

Confused?

Allow me to explain.

At the beginning of the year, news broke that Bed Bath & Beyond was going through some rather difficult financial problems.

In an attempt to turn things around, the chain announced that 87 stores in 10 states would be closing.

One of those stores was on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing.

Within the past few days, that BB&B store wrapped up its clearance sale and shut down for good.

However, just before the Mays Landing store announced it would be closing, Bed Bath & Beyond was trying to put a fresh coat of paint, figuratively speaking, on things and they remodeled the store a bit.

Those changes were annouced with a big banner that was right on front of the store.

Ironically, that banner was never taken down as their liquidation sale began...

...which sorta-kinda gave the impression that either you were supposed to be excited that the store was closing or their "better shopping" experience wasn't very "better."

Fast forward to today and now that the store is gone, you guessed it -- that banner is still there.

However, I'm pretty sure "come in & see" would now be considered trespassing.

And if you are sad to see Bed Bath & Beyond go, let's take a trip down retail memory lane...

