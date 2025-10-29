Halloween is creeping up, and across South Jersey we’re seeing folks weigh in: should we move trick-or-treating because of the forecasted nor’easter?

Get our free mobile app

In towns like Toms River, South Toms River and Pine Beach, leaders have already pulled the trigger and rescheduled.

Halloween In A Hurricane?

For many parents, it’s simple: heavy rain + gusty wind = potentially unsafe candy hunts. Some kids’ costumes get ruined, homeowners don’t want traffic in slippery conditions, and it has to be said: getting soaked isn’t fun for anyone. That’s especially true for the little kids who will start complaining after the chill sets in.

If that’s the case and moving it leads to smoother, safer fun, what’s the problem? Wouldn't it be easier to move it to a day that would be less stressful for all Halloween participants?

Trick-Or-Treating Photo by Nils Huenerfuerst on Unsplash loading...

Should We Move Halloween?

There’s a solid opinion that says some people have been doing this since childhood; in the snow, rain, wind, you name it. For older people who remember stomping through November storms in full costume, postponing almost feels like giving in. Candy night is October 31 for a reason, right? Should trick-or-treating always be on Halloween even in extraordinary circumstances?

READ MORE: Get Paid To Eat Pie This Thanksgiving

So, if you live in South Jersey, would you be open to moving Halloween because of the weather? Or would you rather hold firm and keep the tradition on the 31st no matter what? Drop a comment, share your favorite weather-story from Halloween past, and let’s hear your vote on the app.

South Jersey's Horrifying Halloween Decorations South Jersey really goes all out with Halloween decorations